EJF Capital LLC Takes Position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU)

EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth approximately $192,000.

OTCMKTS:LGACU opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.68.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

