EJF Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VHAQ)

EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VHAQ) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Viveon Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $535,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Viveon Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,654,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Viveon Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,735,000. Omni Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Viveon Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $660,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in Viveon Health Acquisition by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 465,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 166,928 shares during the period. 59.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VHAQ stock opened at $9.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92. Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

