EJF Capital LLC Invests $190,000 in ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITHXU)

EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITHXU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of ITHAX Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ITHAX Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of ITHAX Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ITHAX Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ITHAX Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $200,000.

ITHAX Acquisition stock opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96. ITHAX Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.45.

Ithax Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

