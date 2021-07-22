EJF Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 27,500 Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU)

EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARRWU. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $248,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $2,890,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $3,483,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $994,000.

ARRWU opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00. Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

