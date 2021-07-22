Moab Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX)

Moab Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000. PhenixFIN makes up approximately 1.8% of Moab Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PhenixFIN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in PhenixFIN during the first quarter worth $82,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in PhenixFIN during the first quarter worth $46,000. American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PhenixFIN in the first quarter valued at $2,118,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of PhenixFIN in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PhenixFIN alerts:

NYSE:PFX traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,510. PhenixFIN Co. has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 59.29 and a current ratio of 59.29. The firm has a market cap of $109.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.94.

PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $1.30. PhenixFIN had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 36.55%. The company had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter.

PhenixFIN Company Profile

PhenixFIN Corporation is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX).

Receive News & Ratings for PhenixFIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhenixFIN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.