Generation Investment Management LLP Sells 1,404 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Generation Investment Management LLP lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 4.3% of Generation Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Generation Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Alphabet worth $1,035,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,439 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 33,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Tiger Eye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 966.2% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 28,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $59,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,403.54, for a total value of $3,328,902.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,381,366.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,614.63, for a total value of $7,843,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,182 shares in the company, valued at $13,549,012.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,312 shares of company stock worth $166,477,588. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOG traded up $8.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,660.12. 14,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,495.21. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,406.55 and a one year high of $2,659.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.17 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,940.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,527.00.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

