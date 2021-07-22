Generation Investment Management LLP Has $829.92 Million Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Generation Investment Management LLP cut its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,160,741 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 81,868 shares during the period. The Cooper Companies comprises approximately 3.5% of Generation Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Generation Investment Management LLP’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $829,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 294.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $1,824,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $848,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,398.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,052. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on The Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.86.

The Cooper Companies stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $401.82. 745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $392.53. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.83 and a twelve month high of $415.96. The firm has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.62%.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.