Generation Investment Management LLP Acquires 1,544,339 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Generation Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,769,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,544,339 shares during the quarter. Nutanix makes up 2.1% of Generation Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Generation Investment Management LLP owned 9.19% of Nutanix worth $498,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,443,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,459,000 after purchasing an additional 569,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,535,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,360,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,681,000 after buying an additional 79,468 shares during the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 2,151,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,151,000 after buying an additional 203,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,345,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,878,000 after buying an additional 56,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTNX traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $36.23. 52,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,938,182. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.53 and a 1-year high of $40.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.89.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $344.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.62 million. Equities analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tarkan Maner sold 19,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $697,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,594 shares of company stock valued at $4,977,610. Company insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

NTNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

