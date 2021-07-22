538,770 Shares in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Purchased by Generation Investment Management LLP

Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 538,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $123,976,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its position in AON by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 66,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,352,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,930,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in AON by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in AON by 1,813.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 233,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,257,000 after acquiring an additional 220,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in AON by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 196,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,771 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James set a $235.04 target price on shares of AON and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.89.

AON traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $231.56. 25,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,401,482. The firm has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $243.31. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $179.52 and a 52-week high of $260.97.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.