Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Covenant Logistics Group had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 9.96%.

CVLG traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,568. The company has a market capitalization of $340.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Covenant Logistics Group has a 1 year low of $13.23 and a 1 year high of $23.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.32.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVLG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services to customers with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

