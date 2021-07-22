Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Grows Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 123.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 714.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total value of $2,436,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,817.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.14.

CSL stock opened at $197.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.66. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $200.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.33 million. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 7.32%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.23%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

