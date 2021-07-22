Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Takes Position in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 146,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,854,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 75.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 50.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Universal Logistics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Universal Logistics by 79.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 25.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULH opened at $22.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.39 million, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.00. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.04 and a 52-week high of $27.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $415.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.60 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 4.05%. Research analysts predict that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is presently 24.28%.

In related news, Director Matthew T. Moroun bought 417,757 shares of Universal Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,772,897.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,302,736 shares in the company, valued at $300,357,456. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

