Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Shares Purchased by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASR. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 42.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 8.1% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 20.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASR stock opened at $178.66 on Thursday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $95.80 and a 12-month high of $193.85. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 16.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ASR shares. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.33.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

