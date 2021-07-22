Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Stealth BioTherapeutics (MITO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ: MITO) in the last few weeks:

7/21/2021 – Stealth BioTherapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing therapies to treat the mitochondrial dysfunction associated with genetic mitochondrial diseases and many common age-related diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes Elamipretide, SBT-20 and SBT-272 which are in clinical stage. Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is based in Newton, Massachusetts. “

7/15/2021 – Stealth BioTherapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing therapies to treat the mitochondrial dysfunction associated with genetic mitochondrial diseases and many common age-related diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes Elamipretide, SBT-20 and SBT-272 which are in clinical stage. Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is based in Newton, Massachusetts. “

7/14/2021 – Stealth BioTherapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing therapies to treat the mitochondrial dysfunction associated with genetic mitochondrial diseases and many common age-related diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes Elamipretide, SBT-20 and SBT-272 which are in clinical stage. Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is based in Newton, Massachusetts. “

7/8/2021 – Stealth BioTherapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing therapies to treat the mitochondrial dysfunction associated with genetic mitochondrial diseases and many common age-related diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes Elamipretide, SBT-20 and SBT-272 which are in clinical stage. Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is based in Newton, Massachusetts. “

7/1/2021 – Stealth BioTherapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing therapies to treat the mitochondrial dysfunction associated with genetic mitochondrial diseases and many common age-related diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes Elamipretide, SBT-20 and SBT-272 which are in clinical stage. Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is based in Newton, Massachusetts. “

7/1/2021 – Stealth BioTherapeutics is now covered by analysts at Maxim Group. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Stealth BioTherapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing therapies to treat the mitochondrial dysfunction associated with genetic mitochondrial diseases and many common age-related diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes Elamipretide, SBT-20 and SBT-272 which are in clinical stage. Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is based in Newton, Massachusetts. “

NASDAQ:MITO remained flat at $$1.39 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,504. Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $2.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.04.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 4.46% of the company’s stock.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate is Elamipretide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat barth syndrome, phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne cardiomyopathy, phase 2a clinical trial to treat friedreich's ataxia, phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, phase 2 clinical trial to treat leber's hereditary optic neuropathy, and phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of replisome myopathies.

