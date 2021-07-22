Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Gap Down to $32.90

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.90, but opened at $32.20. Scholar Rock shares last traded at $32.20, with a volume of 9 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 60.07% and a negative net margin of 643.75%. The company had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 million. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRRK. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 267.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 22,788 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter valued at $5,573,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 36,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 11,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

