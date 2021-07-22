Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) were up 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $366.14 and last traded at $363.79. Approximately 35,533 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,639,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $352.97.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZM shares. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.61 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $431.71.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $106.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of -1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $353.43.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 12,256 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.14, for a total transaction of $4,904,115.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total value of $3,662,763.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,188 shares of company stock valued at $82,899,294 over the last three months. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 75,863.3% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 349,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,870,000 after purchasing an additional 348,971 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 550,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,630,000 after buying an additional 49,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.