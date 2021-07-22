Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.82 and last traded at $1.82. 2,701 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,142,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

Separately, cut shares of Qutoutiao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Get Qutoutiao alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $540.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.92.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $199.11 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Qutoutiao during the first quarter worth $27,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Qutoutiao in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qutoutiao by 1,410.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 17,226 shares during the period. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qutoutiao Company Profile (NASDAQ:QTT)

Qutoutiao, Inc operates as an online platform for headlines. Its principal activity is to operate through the mobile platforms: Qutoutiao, and Quduopai. The Quduopai is a mobile application, which allows users to create, upload and view video content through mobile phones. The Qutoutiao focuses on humor, stories and other light entertainment content that delights and inspire.

Featured Article: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Qutoutiao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qutoutiao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.