Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Up 3.1%

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)’s stock price traded up 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $366.14 and last traded at $363.79. 35,533 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,639,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $352.97.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZM shares. Argus raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $431.71.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $353.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of -1.47.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.44, for a total value of $4,538,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.79, for a total value of $818,843.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 232,188 shares of company stock valued at $82,899,294. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 14.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 6.6% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.