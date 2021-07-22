Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Increases Stock Position in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 48.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 274,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,059 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $6,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 9.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,652,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,116,000 after acquiring an additional 114,728 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 16.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,477,000 after acquiring an additional 48,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 1,639.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 171,251 shares in the last quarter. 51.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on PAHC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ PAHC opened at $25.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.53.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 22.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

