State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $49.80 Million Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 450,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,944 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.35% of FMC worth $49,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in FMC by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 818,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,498,000 after purchasing an additional 375,306 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in FMC by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 16,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FMC by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 859,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,090,000 after purchasing an additional 147,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in FMC during the 1st quarter worth $7,181,000. 86.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on FMC. Citigroup cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.07.

NYSE:FMC opened at $105.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.20. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $98.16 and a twelve month high of $123.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

