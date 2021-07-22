Berkley W R Corp Sells 52,280 Shares of Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SPRQ)

Berkley W R Corp reduced its position in shares of Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SPRQ) by 70.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,280 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in Spartan Acquisition Corp. II were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Spartan Acquisition Corp. II by 207.6% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Spartan Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $156,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Spartan Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $246,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Spartan Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Spartan Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $523,000. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spartan Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SPRQ opened at $8.46 on Thursday. Spartan Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $16.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75.

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Spartan Acquisition Corp. II in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Spartan Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Spartan Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the energy value chain. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPRQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SPRQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.