Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Stake Increased by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $5,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vale by 388.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the first quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vale by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $22.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.93. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $23.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.52 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 49.76% and a net margin of 22.30%. Research analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $1.8803 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.61%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VALE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vale has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.53.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

