Berkley W R Corp Sells 52,280 Shares of Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SPRQ)

Berkley W R Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SPRQ) by 70.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,280 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in Spartan Acquisition Corp. II were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spartan Acquisition Corp. II by 207.6% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Spartan Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $156,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Spartan Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $246,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Spartan Acquisition Corp. II by 9.2% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 544,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 46,026 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Spartan Acquisition Corp. II by 72.2% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 110,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 46,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Spartan Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Spartan Acquisition Corp. II in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE SPRQ opened at $8.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75. Spartan Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $16.66.

Spartan Acquisition Corp. II Profile

Spartan Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the energy value chain. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPRQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SPRQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.