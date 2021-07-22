Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Buys 32,653 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 5.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 624,784 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,653 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Popular were worth $43,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BPOP. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Popular by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Popular by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Popular by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Popular by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Popular by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $72.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.20. Popular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.30 and a 12-month high of $83.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.33.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $632.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.12 million. Popular had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is 30.66%.

In related news, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $749,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $542,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,033 shares of company stock valued at $1,293,863. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BPOP shares. lifted their target price on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.17.

About Popular

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

