$2.27 Million in Sales Expected for Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) to report sales of $2.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Yumanity Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.50 million and the lowest is $1.00 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yumanity Therapeutics will report full year sales of $10.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.50 million to $14.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.56 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $14.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Yumanity Therapeutics.

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yumanity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of YMTX stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $9.02. 1,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,301. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Yumanity Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $36.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yumanity Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Yumanity Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Yumanity Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yumanity Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Yumanity Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000. Institutional investors own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of treatments for neurodegenerative diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on discovering disease-modifying therapies to treat Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, multiple system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, frontotemporal lobar degeneration, and Alzheimer's diseases.

