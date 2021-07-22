RAMP (RAMP) Price Hits $0.18 on Exchanges

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded up 24.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. RAMP has a total market capitalization of $65.05 million and $29.59 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RAMP has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar. One RAMP coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000545 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00049176 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00014502 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $274.05 or 0.00844644 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006265 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

RAMP Profile

RAMP is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 368,082,549 coins. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

RAMP Coin Trading

