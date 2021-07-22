Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.25-5.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.14. Verizon Communications also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.250-$5.350 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.69. 285,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,047,290. Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $230.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.38.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $90,158.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,011,152.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,720 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

