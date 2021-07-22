Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Analysts expect that Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) will report $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ferro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.32. Ferro reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 158.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ferro will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ferro.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Ferro had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $288.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

FOE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. G.Research cut Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ferro from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Gabelli restated a “sell” rating on shares of Ferro in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE:FOE traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.95. 10,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.00. Ferro has a 12-month low of $11.33 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Ferro by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 257,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 20,427 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferro by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Ferro by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 253,030 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 69,450 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Ferro by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 371,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after acquiring an additional 43,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Ferro by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ferro

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

