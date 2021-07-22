OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 17.74%.

Shares of OFG traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,107. OFG Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.97 and a twelve month high of $25.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

