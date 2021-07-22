Verition Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 155,716 DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 155,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondHead during the first quarter worth $50,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondHead during the first quarter worth $107,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondHead during the first quarter worth $117,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondHead during the first quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondHead during the first quarter worth $154,000.

Get DiamondHead alerts:

Shares of DiamondHead stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $11.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHHCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondHead Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondHead and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.