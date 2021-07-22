Verition Fund Management LLC Has $1.87 Million Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 154.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,950 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 114.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $312,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $1,259,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,959 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,955 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

MSI opened at $219.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.00. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.78 and a fifty-two week high of $225.01.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 39.89%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.29.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

