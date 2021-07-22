Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $1.98 Million Investment in CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 200,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 2.74% of CF Acquisition Corp. V as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFV. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CFV opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.77. CF Acquisition Corp. V has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

CF Acquisition Corp. V, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

