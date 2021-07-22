Verition Fund Management LLC Decreases Stake in Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV)

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its position in Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV) by 42.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 248,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,590 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Gores Holdings V were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Gores Holdings V by 5,615.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings V during the 1st quarter worth $749,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings V during the 1st quarter worth $469,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings V during the 1st quarter worth $1,734,000. Finally, Saya Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings V during the 1st quarter worth $2,596,000. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

GRSV opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.21. Gores Holdings V, Inc. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $21.74.

Gores Holdings V Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Gores Holdings V Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

