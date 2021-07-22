Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 301,891 Shares of Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN)

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) by 56.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301,891 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.31% of Avanti Acquisition worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAN. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $2,345,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Avanti Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Tuttle Tactical Management increased its stake in Avanti Acquisition by 405.6% during the 1st quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 311,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 249,857 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Avanti Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $920,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Avanti Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $616,000. Institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVAN stock opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75. Avanti Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $11.40.

Avanti Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

