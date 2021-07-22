Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $4.25 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 54.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SMTS. TheStreet cut Sierra Metals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC raised their price target on Sierra Metals from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

NYSEAMERICAN SMTS traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.75. 5,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,336. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.43 million, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Sierra Metals has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $3.92.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $69.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.27 million. Sierra Metals had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Sierra Metals will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMTS. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sierra Metals by 379.3% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,991,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,719 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in Sierra Metals by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,418,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 759,672 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Sierra Metals by 132.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 947,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 539,591 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Sierra Metals by 5,946.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 225,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Sierra Metals by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 386,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 221,900 shares in the last quarter. 36.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals, Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Peru, Mexico, and Canada. The Peru segment consists Yauricocha Mine. The Mexico segment comprises of Bolivar and Cusi Mines. The company was founded on April 11, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

