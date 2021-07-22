Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 599 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,464 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CGNX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Cognex by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognex in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 33.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CGNX. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.57.

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $26,649.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,649.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $84.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 67.14 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $58.82 and a 52-week high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $239.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.33 million. Cognex had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

