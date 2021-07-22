9,600 Shares in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Acquired by Optimal Asset Management Inc.

Optimal Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,867,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,907,000 after buying an additional 743,963 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Sonoco Products by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,208,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,077,000 after purchasing an additional 128,679 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sonoco Products by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,862,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,887,000 after purchasing an additional 191,383 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sonoco Products by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,817,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,058,000 after purchasing an additional 143,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sonoco Products by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,513,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,674,000 after purchasing an additional 132,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on SON. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.33.

Sonoco Products stock opened at $65.64 on Thursday. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $48.20 and a 52 week high of $69.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $52,404.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 7,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $489,511.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,430 shares in the company, valued at $5,669,068.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,100 shares of company stock worth $752,759 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.