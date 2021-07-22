IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $702,000 Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $34.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.61. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $39.52.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

