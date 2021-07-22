Capital Analysts LLC Raises Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 2,148.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,799 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 19.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,359 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $848,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,404 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 44.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,796,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $279,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,775 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 14.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,235,171 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $237,367,000 after acquiring an additional 407,079 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 357.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,582,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $189,760,000 after buying an additional 2,017,460 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 19.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,187,737 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $160,777,000 after buying an additional 360,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

FANG opened at $79.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $102.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of -3.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.77.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $98,758.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,920,362.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $447,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,637,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,100 shares of company stock worth $5,646,258 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FANG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.12.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

