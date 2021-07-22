Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.34, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bright Scholar Education had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 5.44%.

Shares of NYSE BEDU traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.11. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.08. Bright Scholar Education has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $8.70. The company has a market cap of $490.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Bright Scholar Education alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BEDU shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $2.70 price target on shares of Bright Scholar Education in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Scholar Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China and internationally. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Scholar Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Scholar Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.