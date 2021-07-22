Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $884,000 Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Citigroup by 279.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter worth $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C opened at $67.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.13. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus increased their price objective on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Edward Jones cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.87.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

