1,184 Shares in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Bought by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 84.5% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BFAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $158.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.50.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $458,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total value of $116,010.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,518,405.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,530 shares of company stock worth $982,905 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

BFAM stock opened at $152.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.86 and a 1-year high of $182.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 2,545.59 and a beta of 0.85.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $390.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

