iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 14.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,695,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,885,000 after buying an additional 435,237 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 330.0% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,610,000 after buying an additional 3,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $72,640,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,122,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,621,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,514,000 after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $23.42 on Thursday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $20.45 and a 1-year high of $27.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.