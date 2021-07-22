HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $16.30-17.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $14.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $57.00-58.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $55.25 billion.HCA Healthcare also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $16.300-$17.100 EPS.

HCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $222.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $215.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $233.86.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $248.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,967. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.15. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $114.38 and a 52 week high of $254.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $212.68.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 16.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total value of $2,463,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,020,866.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total transaction of $29,607,123.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,201,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 342,446 shares of company stock worth $68,773,585. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

