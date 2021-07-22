Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Shares Gap Down to $17.56

Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.56, but opened at $16.98. Beazer Homes USA shares last traded at $17.11, with a volume of 1,423 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised Beazer Homes USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 11.84, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.79. The company has a market capitalization of $532.87 million, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 2.11.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.29. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $549.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 4,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $96,264.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,801 shares in the company, valued at $4,771,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 52,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 19.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 20.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 6.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 81,942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 5,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

