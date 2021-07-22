NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $301.80

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $301.80 and last traded at $301.80, with a volume of 341 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $306.34.

Separately, TheStreet cut NewMarket from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get NewMarket alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.41.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $566.62 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 34.79% and a net margin of 12.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in NewMarket in the first quarter worth about $1,017,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in NewMarket by 22.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,900,000 after buying an additional 10,581 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in NewMarket by 1.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 92,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,249,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in NewMarket in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in NewMarket by 258.6% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 26,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,599,000 after buying an additional 19,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Company Profile (NYSE:NEU)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.