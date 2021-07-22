Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Issues Earnings Results

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:RCI traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,508. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of $37.84 and a 52-week high of $53.90.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

RCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.