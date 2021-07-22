DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Stock Price Down 3.4%

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)’s share price was down 3.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $48.74 and last traded at $48.74. Approximately 426 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 149,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $876.38 million, a PE ratio of -138.58, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.13.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in DMC Global by 4.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in DMC Global by 8.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,430,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,633,000 after purchasing an additional 112,022 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in DMC Global by 34.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of DMC Global during the first quarter valued at about $237,000. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM)

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

