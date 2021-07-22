1,062 Shares in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Purchased by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. 87.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $837,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at $2,142,355.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 5,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total transaction of $1,927,242.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,800.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,126 shares of company stock valued at $3,770,003 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.88.

NYSE:FDS opened at $340.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $331.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $294.21 and a fifty-two week high of $365.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 30.17%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

