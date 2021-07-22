Karpus Management Inc. Boosts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 90.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,787 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Walt Disney by 243.8% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in The Walt Disney by 93.8% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 185.2% in the first quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 348 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.88.

In related news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $176.89 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.37 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $321.40 billion, a PE ratio of 178.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

